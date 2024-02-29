SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.44. SunOpta shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 605,559 shares traded.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 437,740 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 808,406 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Up 13.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

