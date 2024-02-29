Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $814.00 and last traded at $832.95. 2,024,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,876,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $876.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.54 and its 200-day moving average is $359.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.