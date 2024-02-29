SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SurgePays stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SURGW stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,382. SurgePays has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

