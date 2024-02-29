Susquehanna Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.