SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $13.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,402 shares of company stock worth $3,935,065. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.