SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.86.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $523.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.83. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $524.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

