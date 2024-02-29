SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

