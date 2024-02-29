Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,694 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 142,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,185. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.