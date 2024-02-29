Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Synectics Stock Performance
Shares of SNX opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £32.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.84.
About Synectics
