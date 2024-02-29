Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £32.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.84.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

