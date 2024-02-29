Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,586 shares of company stock worth $14,142,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $574.61 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

