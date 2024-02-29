Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $559.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.57 and its 200-day moving average is $446.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

