Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,116 shares of company stock worth $10,232,094. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

