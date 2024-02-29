Synovus Financial Corp Sells 18,199 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

C opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

