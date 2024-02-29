Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,075 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

