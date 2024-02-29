Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,405 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

