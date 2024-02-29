T Mckenna Trent Sells 14,185 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $293.65 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $294.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

