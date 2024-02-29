Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Tanger has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 18.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

