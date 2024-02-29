Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.49 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $66.49 million and $11,174.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.06943774 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $9,522.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

