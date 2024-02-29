Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

