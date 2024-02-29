Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 209,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 71,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

