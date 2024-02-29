Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TARS. Barclays upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

