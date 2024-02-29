Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Declares GBX 4.79 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 133.85 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.90.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.