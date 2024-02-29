TD Cowen Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Market Perform

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

M stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

