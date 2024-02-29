TD Cowen Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $22.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

