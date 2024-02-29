Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 56.7% in February

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 116,077 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TETE opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.