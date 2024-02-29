Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

TDOC opened at $15.09 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $6,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

