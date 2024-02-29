Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TIAIY remained flat at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

