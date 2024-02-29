Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $867.92 million, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.34. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in European Wax Center by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

