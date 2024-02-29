Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

