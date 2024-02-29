TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,354,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,054,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

