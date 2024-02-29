Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1,165.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

THC stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $94.16.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.