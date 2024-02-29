TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.53. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 8,882,703 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 8.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.