Terry Michael Anderson Sells 83,461 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.12. ARC Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARX. TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Canada raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.