Terry Michael Anderson Sells 83,461 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36.
ARC Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.12. ARC Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.