Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,357 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.