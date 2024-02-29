Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,127 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 194.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $95.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

