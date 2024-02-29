Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.85 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.