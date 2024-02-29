Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NYT opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.