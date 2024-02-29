Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.