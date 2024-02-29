Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,092.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,093.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,004.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $965.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

