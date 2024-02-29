Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

