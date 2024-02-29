Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

KLA stock opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.78 and its 200-day moving average is $538.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $687.69. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

