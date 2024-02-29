Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 70,336 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

