Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 88.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.3% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 143,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $477.57 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $479.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $445.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

