Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

