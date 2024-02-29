Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,984 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of X opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

