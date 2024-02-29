Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

