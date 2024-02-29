TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

