The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

