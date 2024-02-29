The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $3,779,100.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

