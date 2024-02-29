The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.
Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ross Stores a Pre-earnings Buy with this Specific Strategy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.