The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

